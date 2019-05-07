Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HIK) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) in a research note released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,960 ($25.61) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($22.61) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,870 ($24.43) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,808.57 ($23.63).

Shares of LON:HIK opened at GBX 1,796.01 ($23.47) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion and a PE ratio of 15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.87. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of GBX 1,271.50 ($16.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,089 ($27.30).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mary (Nina) Henderson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,563 ($20.42) per share, for a total transaction of £31,260 ($40,846.73). Also, insider Mazen Darwazah purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,582 ($20.67) per share, with a total value of £316,400 ($413,432.64).

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including anti-infective, anaesthetic, central nervous system (CNS), oncology, and pain management, as well as controlled substances and cardiovascular products.

