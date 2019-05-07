Hertz Global (HTZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) released its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.58) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Hertz Global stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.84. 25,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,364. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57. Hertz Global has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $22.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -116.24 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $97,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTZ. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in Hertz Global by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hertz Global during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Hertz Global during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Hertz Global during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hertz Global by 3,114.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Hertz Global from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hertz Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hertz Global (HTZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/hertz-global-htz-announces-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.