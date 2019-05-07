Henry Schein (HSIC) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.38-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.42. Henry Schein also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.38-3.50 EPS.

HSIC traded up $3.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.54. 251,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,964. Henry Schein has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Henry Schein from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Sunday, February 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein to $69.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a sell rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.57.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 1,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $64,888.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,334.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

