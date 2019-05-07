Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3) Given a €86.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s previous close.

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Warburg Research set a €128.00 ($148.84) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €96.50 ($112.21).

HEN3 traded down €4.80 ($5.58) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €86.86 ($101.00). 1,612,883 shares of the company were exchanged. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a one year high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

