Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark set a $50.00 target price on Healthcare Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,969,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,101,000 after acquiring an additional 151,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,969,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,101,000 after acquiring an additional 151,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 35.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,554,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,162,000 after acquiring an additional 406,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $48.73.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.24). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $476.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.64 million. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.54%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

