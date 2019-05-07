Head to Head Review: Atlas Energy Group (ATLS) & TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (TRYIY)

Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS) and TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Atlas Energy Group alerts:

0.2% of TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Atlas Energy Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Group -56.04% N/A -6.84% TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR 4.21% 8.15% 3.68%

Dividends

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Atlas Energy Group does not pay a dividend. TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR pays out 9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Group $9.05 million 0.03 -$13.82 million N/A N/A TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR $19.91 billion 0.56 $903.15 million $1.08 12.57

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Group.

Volatility & Risk

Atlas Energy Group has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Atlas Energy Group and TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR beats Atlas Energy Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Energy Group Company Profile

Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It holds interest in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma. In addition, the company focuses on investing in master limited partnership-qualifying businesses and assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 31 billion cubic feet equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc. manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products. It also provides nylon, ABS, PBT, PPS, other resins and molded products; polyolefin foam products; polyester, polyethylene, polypropylene, and other films; processed film products; raw materials for synthetic fibers and plastics; fine chemicals; electronic and information materials; and graphic materials. In addition, the company offers carbon fibers, carbon fiber composite materials, and molded products; analysis, physical evaluation, research, and other services; and pharmaceuticals, medical devices, etc. Further, it provides engineering services; condominiums; industrial equipment and machinery; IT-related equipment; water treatment membranes and related equipment; materials for housing, building, and civil engineering applications. As of March 31, 2018, Toray Industries, Inc. operated in 26 countries and regions, including Japan. The company was formerly known as Toyo Rayon Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Toray Industries, Inc. in 1970. Toray Industries, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.