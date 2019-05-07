Head to Head Comparison: Polar Power (POLA) vs. Sono-Tek (SOTK)

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) and Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Polar Power and Sono-Tek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Power -3.51% -3.74% -3.41% Sono-Tek 1.75% 2.40% 1.71%

7.0% of Polar Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sono-Tek shares are held by institutional investors. 61.6% of Polar Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Sono-Tek shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Polar Power has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Polar Power and Sono-Tek’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Power $24.05 million 1.78 -$850,000.00 ($0.08) -52.75 Sono-Tek $11.01 million 3.33 $360,000.00 N/A N/A

Sono-Tek has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Polar Power.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Polar Power and Sono-Tek, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Sono-Tek beats Polar Power on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. Polar Power, Inc. installs, sells, and services its products through its direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. Its products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. The company markets and distributes its products through independent distributors, sales representatives, sales representative companies. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, New York.

