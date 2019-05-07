Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 601.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3,562.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,567,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,177 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 12,614.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HE opened at $41.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.26. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $41.92.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $761.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.89 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th.

In other news, Director James K. Scott sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $213,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

