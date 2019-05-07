Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 24,768 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 69.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,768 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,949,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 75,569 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 162,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 20,594 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 369,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 42,876,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,625,000 after purchasing an additional 455,299 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Dominick Ciampa bought 34,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $394,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,508 shares in the company, valued at $87,167.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $266.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NYCB. Morgan Stanley cut New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/hartford-investment-management-co-sells-24768-shares-of-new-york-community-bancorp-inc-nycb.html.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.