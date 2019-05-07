Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $623,000 Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,576 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 279.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 price objective on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.73.

NKTR stock opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.96. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $92.17. The company has a current ratio of 17.53, a quick ratio of 17.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $39.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a return on equity of 50.22% and a net margin of 57.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $76,641.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maninder Hora sold 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $101,142.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,212,463.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,705 shares of company stock worth $6,872,756 over the last ninety days. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

