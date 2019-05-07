Harte Hanks (HHS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Harte Hanks to post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter.
Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.83. The company had revenue of $70.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. Harte Hanks had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%.
Shares of Harte Hanks stock opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.30. Harte Hanks has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $12.16.
Harte Hanks Company Profile
Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency and digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.
