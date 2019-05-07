Hannover Re (HNR1) PT Set at €140.00 by Independent Research

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €140.00 ($162.79) price target by Independent Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HNR1. Deutsche Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €117.59 ($136.74).

FRA:HNR1 traded up €2.50 ($2.91) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €134.40 ($156.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,117 shares. Hannover Re has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

