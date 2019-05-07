Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17, Morningstar.com reports. Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 2.58%.
Hallador Energy stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. Hallador Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.34 million, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of -0.05.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Hallador Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.
HNRG has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th.
TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hallador Energy (HNRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/hallador-energy-hnrg-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-17-eps.html.
Hallador Energy Company Profile
Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.
See Also: FAANG Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.