Hallador Energy (HNRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17, Morningstar.com reports. Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 2.58%.

Hallador Energy stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. Hallador Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.34 million, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of -0.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Hallador Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 16,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 31,749 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,447 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. 48.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNRG has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

