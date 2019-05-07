Hall Laurie J Trustee Increases Position in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 32.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,404,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,760,000 after purchasing an additional 263,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,851,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,479,000 after purchasing an additional 61,418 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,418,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,358 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,307,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,246,000 after purchasing an additional 45,303 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,353,000 after purchasing an additional 68,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $206.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.42. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $134.96 and a 1 year high of $237.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 45.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.95, for a total value of $294,296.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 13,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.71, for a total value of $2,623,881.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,845,361.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,894 shares of company stock valued at $23,721,363 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wellington Shields lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.63.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

