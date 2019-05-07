Habit Restaurants Inc (HABT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HABT shares. ValuEngine raised Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Habit Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HABT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Habit Restaurants by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 71,131 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Habit Restaurants by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Habit Restaurants by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,717,000 after purchasing an additional 66,004 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Habit Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Habit Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Habit Restaurants stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.49. 337,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,566. Habit Restaurants has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The firm has a market cap of $329.40 million, a PE ratio of 73.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Habit Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $102.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Habit Restaurants will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Habit Restaurants

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

