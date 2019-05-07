Green Organic Dutchman (TGOD) PT Raised to C$6.50

Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from C$6.10 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Green Organic Dutchman from C$9.20 to C$7.76 and set a top pick rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

Shares of TSE TGOD opened at C$4.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.17. Green Organic Dutchman has a 1 year low of C$2.19 and a 1 year high of C$10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 7.66.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, The Green Organic Dutchman Ltd., operates as a cannabinoid-based research and development company in Canada. It produces organic cannabis products, including organic dried cannabis, cannabis oils and edibles, fresh cannabis, and seeds for medical applications.

