Great-West Lifeco (GWO) Price Target Cut to C$37.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$37.50 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut Great-West Lifeco from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$33.89.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Shares of GWO stock opened at C$32.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.73. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of C$26.83 and a 1 year high of C$34.42.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$11.70 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.35999989856604 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.