Grafton Group (GFTU) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 865 ($11.30) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,010 ($13.20) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Numis Securities downgraded Grafton Group to an add rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.58) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 879 ($11.49).

GFTU stock opened at GBX 880 ($11.50) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 13.95. Grafton Group has a twelve month low of GBX 626.50 ($8.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 908.50 ($11.87). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.29.

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

