Gogo (GOGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Gogo has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74). The company had revenue of $217.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Gogo to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. Gogo has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $459.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.35.

GOGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Gogo in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.45.

In related news, Director Charles C. Townsend acquired 277,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gogo stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,884 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.76% of Gogo worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 57.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

