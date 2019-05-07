Godaddy (GDDY) Given a $95.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price target on Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GDDY. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Godaddy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Godaddy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Godaddy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.92.

Godaddy stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.67. Godaddy has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.18 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Godaddy will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Godaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $79,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,493,965.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $47,563.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,056.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,277 shares of company stock valued at $20,183,197. Company insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Godaddy by 105.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Godaddy by 11.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Godaddy by 40.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Godaddy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 29,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Godaddy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

