GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Receives Buy Rating from Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded GlycoMimetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlycoMimetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on GlycoMimetics in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GlycoMimetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. GlycoMimetics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.80.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

GLYC opened at $13.12 on Friday. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $19.20.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLYC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,853,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,090,000 after purchasing an additional 50,353 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,598,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 69,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,358,000 after purchasing an additional 26,951 shares in the last quarter.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.