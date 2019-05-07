Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) Shares Bought by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,412,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,710 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP ETF comprises 1.4% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $12,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 37,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 141,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MLPA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,572. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $10.26.

