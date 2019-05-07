Gilead Sciences’ (GILD) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“Gilead reported $5.28B in 1Q19 total revenue, in line w/ our $5.27B and consensus $5.3B ests. Product sales were $5.20B (-8% q/q), matching our $5.16B and consensus $5.2B ests. Mgmt had guided for 12-14% sequential decline. All annual guidance unch. Non-GAAP EPS $1.76 was above our $1.64 and consensus $1.61 ests. New CEO O’Day outlined priorities (Strengthen pipeline [internal and external business development]; Ensure optimal commercial delivery; and Reassess organizational structure [‘evolution not revolution’]) and announced that Kite will operate as a separate business unit w/ a new CEO reporting directly to O’Day. Filgotinib MAA to be submitted 3Q19, but no update yet on strategy/ timing for NDA submission. NASH ATLAS drug combination trial results expected 4Q19 (unch). HOLD.”,” Needham & Company LLC’s analyst wrote.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GILD. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $67.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 9,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $624,286.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,126.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $175,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,670 shares of company stock worth $3,142,526. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 137,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 88,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 328,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.