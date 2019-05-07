German American Bancorp Inc. Increases Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 276.4% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Stephen Pelletier sold 26,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $2,445,604.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas C. Silitch sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,238,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,298,777. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $102.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $106.64. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.38.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

