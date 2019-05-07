Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 57,340 Shares of Rockwell Medical Inc (RMTI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 539,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Medical were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMTI. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 20,678 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 27.5% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 60,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 12,980 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,221,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,593,000 after buying an additional 25,322 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

RMTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Ifs Securities upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rockwell Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

In related news, insider David S. Richmond bought 5,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $32,807.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 177,930 shares in the company, valued at $994,628.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RMTI opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. Rockwell Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $313.70 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 121.54% and a negative net margin of 52.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical company targeting end-stage renal and chronic kidney diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug includes Triferic, an iron maintenance therapy that replaces the iron lost by patients during hemodialysis treatment.

