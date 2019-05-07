General Electric (GE) Position Trimmed by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 538,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100,187 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in General Electric by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on GE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

In related news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $495,546.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,240.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GE opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.77. General Electric has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $91.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.99.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $27.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/general-electric-ge-position-trimmed-by-private-advisor-group-llc.html.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.