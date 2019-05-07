Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,732 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 30,329 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $41,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 12,771.1% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 972,409 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $63,712,000 after buying an additional 964,854 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,535,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CVS Health by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,018,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $709,914,000 after purchasing an additional 659,975 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in CVS Health by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 260,110 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,042,000 after purchasing an additional 31,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Citigroup set a $74.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.62.

CVS stock opened at $56.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.77 and a twelve month high of $82.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $61.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, Director C David Brown II bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.18 per share, for a total transaction of $531,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,685.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.71 per share, with a total value of $506,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,446,538.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,896. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

