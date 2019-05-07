Gardner Denver (GDI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. is a provider of mission-critical flow control and compression equipment and associated aftermarket parts, consumables and services. Its products and services consist of compressor, pump, vacuum and blower. Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. is based in Milwaukee, United States. “

GDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Gardner Denver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Gardner Denver in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Gardner Denver in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Gardner Denver in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gardner Denver presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.36.

Shares of Gardner Denver stock opened at $34.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.74. Gardner Denver has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $620.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.92 million. Gardner Denver had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Gardner Denver’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gardner Denver will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gardner Denver in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,900,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Gardner Denver by 428.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,379,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,975 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gardner Denver by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,216,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,680,000 after acquiring an additional 978,623 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gardner Denver by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,031,000 after acquiring an additional 646,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Gardner Denver by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 859,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,576,000 after acquiring an additional 437,169 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

