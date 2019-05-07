Gaia (GAIA) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $24.00 target price on Gaia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Gaia to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaia presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.75.

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $9.62 on Friday. Gaia has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.12. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 38.97% and a negative net margin of 73.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaia will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaia in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 25,564.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 19,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

