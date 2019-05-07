FY2020 EPS Estimates for Peabody Energy Co. (BTU) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Peabody Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the coal producer will earn $1.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The coal producer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Peabody Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Peabody Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Peabody Energy in a report on Sunday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised Peabody Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peabody Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

Shares of BTU opened at $29.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.61. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $47.84.

In other news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 2,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $70,519.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,593.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP A. Verona Dorch sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $64,492.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,443.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,697. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 363.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 24,563 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 19,263 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,218,000 after purchasing an additional 407,200 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 537.8% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 116,895 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 98,566 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,191 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.