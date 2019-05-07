FY2019 EPS Estimates for CVS Health Corp (CVS) Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) – Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of CVS Health in a report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $6.85 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.80. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $61.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup set a $74.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on CVS Health from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.62.

Shares of CVS opened at $56.60 on Monday. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $82.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookmont Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 5,184 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, Director C David Brown II purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.18 per share, for a total transaction of $531,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,685.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 1,664 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $96,744.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,503.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,896. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

