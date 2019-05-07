Funding Circle SME Income Fund (FCIF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $216.00

Funding Circle SME Income Fund Ltd (LON:FCIF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 216 ($2.82) and last traded at GBX 86.80 ($1.13), with a volume of 13137351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.60 ($1.25).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%.

About Funding Circle SME Income Fund (LON:FCIF)

Funding Circle SME Income Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs International. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests both directly and indirectly in a diversified portfolio of credit assets. Funding Circle SME Income Fund Limited was formed in 2015 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

