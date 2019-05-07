Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE) PT Set at €53.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.95 ($82.50) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €59.29 ($68.94).

FRA:FRE opened at €49.98 ($58.11) on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

