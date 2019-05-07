Fossil Group (FOSL) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Fossil Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Fossil Group in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fossil Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FOSL opened at $13.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $671.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.17. Fossil Group has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The accessories brand company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $786.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.17 million. Fossil Group had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. Fossil Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fossil Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $796,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 249,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $3,659,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOSL. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,542,764 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $129,035,000 after buying an additional 1,235,339 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,542,764 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $129,035,000 after buying an additional 1,235,339 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 364.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,391,269 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $32,389,000 after buying an additional 1,091,931 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 534.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,770 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 383,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,546,612 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $36,007,000 after buying an additional 277,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.