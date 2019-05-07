Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) Stake Boosted by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,412,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,764,000 after purchasing an additional 43,501 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,002,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,079,000 after purchasing an additional 929,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,834,000 after purchasing an additional 131,460 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,605,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,983,000 after purchasing an additional 44,434 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,539,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,478,000 after purchasing an additional 445,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.77. 29,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,565. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1 year low of $35.27 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FBHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

In other news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $93,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Randich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,192 shares of company stock worth $1,269,110 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

