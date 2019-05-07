Fmr LLC Takes Position in Hancock Whitney Corp (HWC)

Fmr LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,790,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,027,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,829,000.

HWC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. FIG Partners raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market-perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Hovde Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of HWC opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. Hancock Whitney’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

