Fmr LLC Reduces Stake in Novanta Inc (NOVT)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 99.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 320,155 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Novanta by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,951,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,861,000 after purchasing an additional 785,554 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Novanta by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,951,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,861,000 after purchasing an additional 785,554 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Novanta by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,762,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,556,000 after purchasing an additional 398,663 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Novanta by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,273,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,221,000 after purchasing an additional 82,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Novanta by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 290,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,313,000 after purchasing an additional 81,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Peter L. Chang sold 5,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $405,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,026.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $87.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Novanta Inc has a 12-month low of $55.68 and a 12-month high of $89.78.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.51 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 7.99%. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Novanta Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Novanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Novanta from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

