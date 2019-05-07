Floor & Decor’s (FND) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $44.00.

FND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a weight rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.08.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of FND stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.78. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $55.86.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $477.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.17 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director George Vincent West sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 6,673,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $250,252,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,983,252 shares of company stock valued at $263,331,578 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,172,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,538,000 after buying an additional 304,773 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 136.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 451,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after buying an additional 260,434 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 50.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,216,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,708,000 after buying an additional 407,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 52,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.