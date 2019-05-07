First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 214 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHRW. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5,277.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,857,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,328 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 32.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW stock opened at $83.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.92. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $77.72 and a 52-week high of $101.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.21%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $125,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 2,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $265,203.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 214 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/first-republic-investment-management-inc-sells-214-shares-of-c-h-robinson-worldwide-inc-chrw.html.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.