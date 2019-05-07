First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $4.45 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,319,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,855,000 after buying an additional 148,443 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 35,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, February 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Handelsbanken lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $48.61 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.31.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $115.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $41.23 and a 1 year high of $52.83.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 80.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

