First Majestic Silver (AG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect First Majestic Silver to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.30 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 67.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Majestic Silver to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AG opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.76 and a beta of -0.17. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $8.48.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on First Majestic Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

