First Bancshares (FBMS) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $31.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.29. First Bancshares has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.58 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 18.16%. On average, analysts predict that First Bancshares will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 12.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 15.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 508.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new position in First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 12,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

