Fire Lotto 24 Hour Volume Hits $157,168.00 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. In the last week, Fire Lotto has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. One Fire Lotto token can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Crex24 and TOPBTC. Fire Lotto has a total market cap of $293,467.00 and approximately $157,168.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fire Lotto Profile

Fire Lotto is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io . The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit, TOPBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

