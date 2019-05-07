Financial Survey: Chemung Financial (CHMG) versus Howard Bancorp (HBMD)

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) and Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chemung Financial and Howard Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemung Financial $87.63 million 2.63 $19.63 million $3.80 12.57 Howard Bancorp $98.25 million 2.91 -$3.83 million $0.65 23.08

Chemung Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Howard Bancorp. Chemung Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Howard Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chemung Financial and Howard Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemung Financial 22.32% 11.19% 1.01% Howard Bancorp 5.73% 4.84% 0.64%

Risk and Volatility

Chemung Financial has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howard Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Chemung Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Howard Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Chemung Financial pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Chemung Financial and Howard Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemung Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 Howard Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00

Chemung Financial presently has a consensus price target of $47.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.57%. Howard Bancorp has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.33%. Given Howard Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Howard Bancorp is more favorable than Chemung Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.5% of Chemung Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Howard Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Chemung Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Howard Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The company offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The company offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The company offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, it has an asset value of 1.7 million USD. The bank has generated a net income of 7,430 USD in December 31, 2017. Chemung Financial Corporation was founded in 1833 and is based in Elmira, New York.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable and inventory financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; commercial mortgage loans for owner occupied and investment properties; construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, the company offers wire transfer services; automated teller machines and check cards; and safe deposit boxes, as well as credit cards through a third party processor. Further, it provides Internet banking, merchant card, overnight sweep, and remote deposit capture services; and Mobiliti mobile banking, PopMoney, and eStatement products. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through a network of 21 full service branches, as well as 11 mortgage and commercial lending offices located in Maryland. Howard Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

