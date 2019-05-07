Financial Analysis: Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP) & Myrexis (MYRX)

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) and Myrexis (OTCMKTS:MYRX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Synergy Pharmaceuticals and Myrexis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synergy Pharmaceuticals -332.11% N/A -118.14% Myrexis N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Synergy Pharmaceuticals and Myrexis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synergy Pharmaceuticals $16.82 million 0.44 -$224.33 million ($1.02) -0.03 Myrexis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Myrexis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Synergy Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.5% of Synergy Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Synergy Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Myrexis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Synergy Pharmaceuticals and Myrexis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synergy Pharmaceuticals 0 4 1 0 2.20 Myrexis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synergy Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 23,233.33%. Given Synergy Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Synergy Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Myrexis.

Risk & Volatility

Synergy Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 4.94, meaning that its share price is 394% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Myrexis has a beta of 4.03, meaning that its share price is 303% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Synergy Pharmaceuticals beats Myrexis on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product is plecanatide, a novel uroguanylin based gastrointestinal platform that is traded under the TRULANCE name for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation and irritable bowel syndrome. The company also develops dolcanatide to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis. It has a licensing agreement with Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop, market, distribute, and sell TRULANCE in Canada. Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. On December 12, 2018, Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Myrexis Company Profile

Myrexis, Inc. focuses on identifying, evaluating, and making financial investments in life sciences assets. The company was formerly known as Myriad Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Myrexis, Inc. in July 2010. Myrexis, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

