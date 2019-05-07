Financial Analysis: BankFinancial (BFIN) & Community Investors Bancorp (CIBN)

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) and Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BankFinancial and Community Investors Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankFinancial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Community Investors Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BankFinancial and Community Investors Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankFinancial $76.16 million 3.31 $19.34 million $0.86 17.80 Community Investors Bancorp $7.61 million 1.94 $460,000.00 N/A N/A

BankFinancial has higher revenue and earnings than Community Investors Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.8% of BankFinancial shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of BankFinancial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Community Investors Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

BankFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Community Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. BankFinancial pays out 46.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BankFinancial has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. BankFinancial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares BankFinancial and Community Investors Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankFinancial 24.78% 8.00% 0.96% Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

BankFinancial has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Investors Bancorp has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BankFinancial beats Community Investors Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include multi-family and nonresidential real estate, construction and land, and commercial loans, as well as commercial leases; consumer loans; and one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit. The company also provides various financial products and services, such as cash management, fund transfer, bill payment and other online and mobile banking transactions, automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, trust, wealth management, and general insurance agency. In addition, it offers financial planning services; and sells property and casualty, and other insurance products on an agency basis. As of February 1, 2019, the company operated 19 full-service banking offices located in Cook, DuPage, Lake, and Will Counties, Illinois. BankFinancial Corporation was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

About Community Investors Bancorp

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that provides personal and commercial banking services in Ohio. It accepts checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and health savings accounts. The company offers consumer loans, including personal, auto, home equity, and home improvement loans; commercial loans, such as real estate, term, business expansion, construction, and SBA loans; and mortgages. It also provides Internet and telephone banking, debit cards, night depositary and shareholder services, merchant services, and financial planning and investment advice services. The company was founded in 1888 and is based in Bucyrus, Ohio.

