FID COVINGTON T/MSCI ENERGY IX ETF (FENY) Position Lifted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in FID COVINGTON T/MSCI ENERGY IX ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,527 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in FID COVINGTON T/MSCI ENERGY IX ETF were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FENY. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FID COVINGTON T/MSCI ENERGY IX ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,559,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in FID COVINGTON T/MSCI ENERGY IX ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,421,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in FID COVINGTON T/MSCI ENERGY IX ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,792,000. Cobiz Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in FID COVINGTON T/MSCI ENERGY IX ETF by 1,088.3% in the fourth quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 192,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 175,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in FID COVINGTON T/MSCI ENERGY IX ETF by 823.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 150,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 133,884 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FENY opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. FID COVINGTON T/MSCI ENERGY IX ETF has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $22.21.

