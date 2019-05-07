FedEx Co. (FDX) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,245 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 68,915 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,502,000 after buying an additional 17,296 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,545 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 9,881 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.30, for a total value of $4,679,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,715,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $525,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,650 shares of company stock valued at $34,751,470. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. UBS Group downgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.33.

NYSE FDX opened at $185.60 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $150.94 and a one year high of $266.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.07). FedEx had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

