FARO Technologies (FARO) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.77 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Shares of FARO opened at $54.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $955.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. FARO Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $70.20.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $93.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.85 million. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 3.11%. FARO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FARO Technologies will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

