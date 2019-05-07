FARO Technologies (FARO) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.77 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.95.
Shares of FARO opened at $54.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $955.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. FARO Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $70.20.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.
About FARO Technologies
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.
