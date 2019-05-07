Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Holdings Lowered by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $363,290,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,022,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,872,372,000 after buying an additional 3,614,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 329,558,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,019,038,000 after buying an additional 3,269,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 329,558,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,019,038,000 after buying an additional 3,269,684 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,766.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,264,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,009,820,000 after buying an additional 3,227,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

Shares of XOM opened at $77.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $328.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.84. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $87.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $63.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.35 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.53%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

